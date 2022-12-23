Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 51,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.77. 1,355,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.10. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

