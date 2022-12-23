Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $264,438.84 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

