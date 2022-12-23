Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 3.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,731,000 after purchasing an additional 510,795 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,254,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after buying an additional 594,521 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $94.05. 4,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

