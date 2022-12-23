Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. 8,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 437,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arhaus to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Arhaus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 819,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

