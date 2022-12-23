Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $46.97 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Ark has a total market cap of $46.97 million and approximately $24.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004785 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004554 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,943,546 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

