Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after buying an additional 189,329 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.7 %

ABG opened at $166.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $203.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

