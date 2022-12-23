Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 199.10 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 198.60 ($2.41). Approximately 193,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,144,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.90 ($2.39).

ASCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ascential to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 230 ($2.79) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.77) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($3.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £874.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.28.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

