ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,170 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,170 ($14.21) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.17) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.59) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.33) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.33) price target on ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,274.58 ($15.48).

LON ASC opened at GBX 497 ($6.04) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 608.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 772.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £497.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,603.23. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,548 ($30.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,375.67). In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($320,116.62). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,375.67).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

