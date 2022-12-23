Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $41.23

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.23, but opened at $42.96. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 25 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

