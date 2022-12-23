Atb Cap Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

