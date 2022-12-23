Augur Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $4.79 or 0.00028478 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $52.66 million and $4.55 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
