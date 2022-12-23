Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.05 and a 200 day moving average of $236.71. The company has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

