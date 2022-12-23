Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $11.81 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $91.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $11.81 or 0.00070100 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053127 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008004 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021808 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,572,171 coins and its circulating supply is 311,166,181 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
