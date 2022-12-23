AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.72.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AVB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,133. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

