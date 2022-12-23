Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 6.3%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.07. 3,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,370,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

