Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 6.3%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.07. 3,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,370,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avidity Biosciences (RNA)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.