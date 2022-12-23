Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.39). Approximately 1,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.39).
Axa Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 63.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.75.
