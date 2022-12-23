Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Barclays dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,635,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

