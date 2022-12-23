Axie Infinity Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00042086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $706.39 million and $47.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,634,148 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,634,147.5899013 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.02508133 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $108,311,791.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

