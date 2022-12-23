B. Riley Cuts Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target to $1.50

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Vaxart Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.
Institutional Trading of Vaxart
About Vaxart
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxart (VXRT)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.