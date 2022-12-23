B. Riley Cuts Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target to $1.50

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Vaxart Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

About Vaxart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

