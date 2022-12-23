Balancer (BAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.33 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $256.14 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00032924 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $867.06 or 0.05142960 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00499547 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.04 or 0.29598388 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,273,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,177,936 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
