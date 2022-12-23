Balancer Market Capitalization Hits $256.83 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $5.56 or 0.00033059 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $256.83 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,271,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,176,159 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
Balancer Token Trading
