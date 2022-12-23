Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $298.94

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 298.94 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 350.20 ($4.25). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 341.60 ($4.15), with a volume of 760,265 shares traded.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 316.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Stories

