Ballast Inc. Acquires 394 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.08. 53,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,717. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

