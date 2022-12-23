Ballast Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. 635,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,374,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

