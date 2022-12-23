Ballast Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

TFC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $42.57. 67,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,819,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

