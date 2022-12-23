Ballast Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ballast Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,110. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

