Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Up 2.8%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

