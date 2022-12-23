Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Up 2.8%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBDO)
