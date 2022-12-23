Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 117,419 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $19.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.85 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Articles

