Barclays Lowers Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $36.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 68.38% from the company’s previous close.

RCUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 154.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

