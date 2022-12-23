Barclays Lowers Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $36.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 68.38% from the company’s previous close.
RCUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.
Arcus Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 154.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.