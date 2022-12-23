Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after purchasing an additional 591,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,633,000 after purchasing an additional 210,215 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

