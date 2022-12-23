Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $100.60

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €100.60 ($107.02) and traded as high as €107.20 ($114.04). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €105.65 ($112.39), with a volume of 237,844 shares.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €100.65.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

