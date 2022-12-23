Beldex Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.30 or 0.07262810 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021821 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

