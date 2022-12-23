Belrium Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Belrium has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00026642 BTC on exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $80,036.28 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004764 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002362 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007624 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

