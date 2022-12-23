Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.19) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.19) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($4.04) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.09) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €2.09 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.24. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €1.73 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of €5.73 ($6.09). The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.76.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

