Berenberg Bank Cuts LBG Media (LON:LBG) Price Target to GBX 140

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

LBG Media Stock Up 10.7 %

LON LBG opened at GBX 98 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.04. The company has a market capitalization of £202.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4,900.00. LBG Media has a 52 week low of GBX 48.44 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 213 ($2.59). The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

Insider Activity at LBG Media

LBG Media Company Profile

In other news, insider Alexander William Solomou purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £459,000 ($557,580.17).

(Get Rating)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

