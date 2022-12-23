Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $17.11.
Shares of BIG opened at $13.64 on Monday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $395.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after buying an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
