Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00004368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $568,399.08 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 70.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $862.28 or 0.05118379 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00499632 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.22 or 0.29603469 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.49518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.92235349 USD and is down -30.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $928,134.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.