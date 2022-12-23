BitcoinBR Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $659.16 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, BitcoinBR has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $659.16 and approximately $1.30 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

