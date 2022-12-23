BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $26.51 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004785 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002335 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007562 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,779,404 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

