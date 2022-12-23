Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

