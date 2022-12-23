BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) is Zhang Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned 5.64% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 635,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,967,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLC traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $90.63.

