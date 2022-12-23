Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 49.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 69.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 103,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,113,000 after purchasing an additional 255,573 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.19 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,415,736 shares of company stock worth $58,830,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

