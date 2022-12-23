Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $247.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $609.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.53 and its 200-day moving average is $288.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.