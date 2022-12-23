Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 422,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 857.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 681,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 610,287 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $30.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

