Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $17.90 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

MBB stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $107.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

