Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $274,000 Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,037 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH owned about 0.08% of MiMedx Group worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.76. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

MDXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.