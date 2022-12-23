Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 688 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,387,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

