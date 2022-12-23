BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to $39.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. TheStreet upgraded BP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 527 ($6.40) to GBX 549 ($6.67) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.79.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. BP has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.46 billion. Analysts predict that BP will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -41.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in BP by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in BP by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 502,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

