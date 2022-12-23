Bridge Oracle (BRG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Bridge Oracle token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $867.06 or 0.05142960 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00499547 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.04 or 0.29598388 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bridge Oracle’s official message board is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

