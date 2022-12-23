Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Announces Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,984. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.17. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

